MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 472,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 317,167 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $103.06.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

