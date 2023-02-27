MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.43%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,348 shares of company stock worth $102,435 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

