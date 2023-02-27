MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $84.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

