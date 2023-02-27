MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

