MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 13,668 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Compass Point lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.