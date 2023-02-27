MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,897 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Citigroup raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

