MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 253,637 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $41.82 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

