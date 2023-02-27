MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

