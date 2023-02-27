MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,402 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.56 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

