MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.