MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Silgan by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Silgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Silgan Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $53.42 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

