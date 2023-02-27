MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.8 %

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $91.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $163.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

