Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,756,000 after buying an additional 82,075 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 346.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

