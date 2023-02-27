Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Morningstar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

MORN stock opened at $207.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.81 and a 200-day moving average of $231.59. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.10 and a 12-month high of $293.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.03%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total transaction of $1,348,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,412,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,171,755.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total value of $3,109,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,715,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,096,768.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total transaction of $1,348,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,412,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,171,755.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,788 shares of company stock valued at $20,788,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

