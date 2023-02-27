National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in National Bank by 104.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 27.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $40.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.94.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.