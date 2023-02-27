Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,532 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natura &Co by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NTCO stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

