NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NeoGenomics

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.