NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About NeoGenomics

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

