NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.35.

NetApp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

