Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.55 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

