Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,288 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 61,484 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64,733 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of NWL opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

