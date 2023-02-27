NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stake Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $341.65 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $370.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.68.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

