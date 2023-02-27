NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.73 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 78.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

