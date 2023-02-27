NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $275.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $162.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.42. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

