NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $238.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

