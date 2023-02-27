NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.