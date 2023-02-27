O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in O-I Glass by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 20.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 20.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,735 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 68.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 264,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 107,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 330.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE OI opened at $21.90 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

