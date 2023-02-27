Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $80.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

