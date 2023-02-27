Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 157.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

