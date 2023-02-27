Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,150 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Tenable by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,635 shares of company stock worth $1,022,036 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

