Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 534 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Westlake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Westlake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $121.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

