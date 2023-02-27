Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Culp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $53,040 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

