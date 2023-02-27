Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $188.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

