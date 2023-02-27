Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,930,000 after acquiring an additional 401,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 473,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 304,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

