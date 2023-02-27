Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $434.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.97% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

