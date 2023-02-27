Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.38 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

