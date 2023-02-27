Oppenheimer Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $155.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 5.7 %

ETSY stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.