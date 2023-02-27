Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 24.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 188.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 274,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 179,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 263.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.56%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

