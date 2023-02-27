PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 8.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.49.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

