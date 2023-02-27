Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 576.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.