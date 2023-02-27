Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 688,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,224,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,605,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 243,175 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

PLAB stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

