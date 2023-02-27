Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 480,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Photronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

