Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 26,790 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $51.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $53.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

