Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires New Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,626,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of LumiraDx by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $295.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.29. LumiraDx Limited has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $8.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

