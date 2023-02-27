Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

KGC stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

