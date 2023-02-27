Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SEI Investments by 21.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 157,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 53,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 56.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 502,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,589,453 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

SEIC opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

