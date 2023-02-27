Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 2,374 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $58.44 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,666.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $696,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 437,526 shares valued at $18,801,770. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

