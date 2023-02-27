Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 984 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.