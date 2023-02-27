Pictet Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 336,867 YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 336,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,324,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 152,591 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YPF opened at $11.88 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

