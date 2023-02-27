Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

